'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Mekia Cox Teases Introduction of Prince Naveen in Episode 12

Facebook/OnceABC Promotional image for 'Once Upon a Time'

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 is currently on a break. But, when the show returns, fans are going to be introduced to another familiar Disney character.

ABC's fantasy drama series is known for incorporating characters from fairy tales and Disney movies. The seventh season introduced Princess Tiana and Dr. Facilier from Disney's "The Princess and the Frog," but it is about to include another character from the 2009 animated film. This much was revealed by Mekia Cox, who plays Tiana, while she was speaking to TV Guide at the recent Television Critics Association press tour.

"Episode 12 will be another big Tiana episode," she said. "And you will get to see some old characters that you've already seen — Dr. Facilier (Daniel Francis) comes back, so you'll get to see a little more of him. You'll also get to see a new character, that might be a little love interest for Tiana. And he might be a familiar face from the 'Princess and the Frog' movie."

Based on what Cox said, it certainly seems like Prince Naveen will be making an appearance soon, as he is the only love interest Tiana saw in "The Princess and the Frog."

As for the future of "Once Upon a Time," nothing has been set in stone, though ABC Entertainment president said at the TCA that she was "cautiously optimistic" about a possible eighth season, reports Deadline. Dungey also revealed that she will be meeting with executive producers Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz soon to discuss a potential storyline should the show continue. While ratings for the seventh season expectedly fell in its new Friday timeslot, the show still enjoyed impressive numbers in delayed viewing.

For now, fans will have to relish their time with season 7 of "Once Upon a Time," which is not scheduled to return until Friday, March 2, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.