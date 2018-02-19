'One Piece: World Seeker' News: Producer Talks About The Level of Freedom in the Game

YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment A screenshot from the "One Piece: World Seeker" trailer

"One Piece: World Seeker" will not be your ordinary open-world game.

In a new video interview, "One Piece: World Seeker" producer Koji Nakajima said that the game will be loyal to the long-running manga and anime series in the sense that it will offer as much freedom as possible.

He said that their approach in putting together this new "One Piece" game is providing a "modern adventure" to fans — one that do not have restrictions and is all about having fun, which is what they can expect an adventure set in the world of Straw Hat Pirates will be all about.

Staying true to the best parts of "One Piece," which includes freedom, Nakajima stated, "As a way of replicating this 'freedom' we built a game that allows the player to seamlessly and freely move throughout the entire map."

"One Piece: World Seeker" puts Luffy at the driver's seat not just because he is the main character of the franchise, but because they wanted a game that will honor him and what he is all about.

His abilities and skills, which fans have seen time and again in the manga and anime, no doubt provide endless possibilities in terms of the gameplay. As Nakajima explains, "Our aim is to create a truly enjoyable experience for players where they can use his unique skillset on an open map."

As seen in the first gameplay footage for the game, he can go from one place to another using his elastic body. It almost looks like how Spider-Man gets around — swinging to buildings with his web. The producer believes that "One Piece: World Seeker" is a game that truly represents Luffy at his core and promises it will be a fun ride. He promises that they are hard at work on the game.

"One Piece: World Seeker" will be released on the PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, and PC in 2018. Folks in Japan, however, can only get it through PS4.