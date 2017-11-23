OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5 Specs Comparison: Improved Features Exclusive on OnePlus 5T

OnePlus Promo image for OnePlus 5T

Earlier this month, the OnePlus 5T was released as the new flagship of OnePlus. Though it was launched within just a few months after its predecessor, the OnePlus 5, came out, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer was able to incorporate more advanced features into the latest device.

Screen

One of the first noticeable improvements on the OnePlus 5T is its bigger screen size. It has a 6-inch display compared to the OnePlus 5's 5.5-inch screen. However, the component on both devices' displays are the same - an optic active-matrix organic light-emitting diode panel.

However, with the OnePlus 5T having a bigger screen size, the device sports a better screen ratio, 18:9, and resolution of 1,080 x 2,160.

Design

OnePlus did not need to bump up OnePlus 5T's dimensions too much to make way for the bigger screen. It was made possible by designing the new device to have much thinner bezels. But the company notably skipped on the curved edge display despite having OLED panels installed.

Since the bezels of the OnePlus 5T have been moved further to the edges, the smartphone maker needed to move the fingerprint sensor to its new place on the rear side of the device.

Camera

While it might appear that the cameras on the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 were built the same, they were not, and the major improvement found on the former's cameras is in the aperture department.

Both devices have dual lens camera features on the rear with a combination of 16 megapixel and 20 MP resolutions. However, in the latest smartphone, the aperture on the 20 MP lens was enhanced to f/1.7 compared to the OnePlus 5's f/2.6.

This may seem a minor change but it actually improves the ability of the OnePlus 5T's camera to produce brighter photos.

On-Screen Buttons

With the OnePlus 5T, users have the option to customize when the on-screen Android buttons will appear. This somehow helps people to further maximize the viewing space on their device, which supports OnePlus 5T's advertisement tagline: "A New View."

Overall, the core technical specifications such as the CPU, random access memory, battery, and operating system of the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 are the same. But the improvements applied to the latest device even though they both have the same starting price of $499 for the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant make all the difference.