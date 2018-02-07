OnePlus X2 Update: Follow up to 2015 Original Does Not Exist

OnePlus The OnePlus X

The OnePlus X is not getting a successor after all.

For a few hours, followers of the Chinese company were led to believe they will see the dawn of the OnePlus X2, a follow-up to the high-specced original released in 2015.

This is after a report by Techpp, which cited information from an individual familiar with the company's plans, was shared around online. The source apparently caught wind of the efforts to revive the OnePlus X brand, which was part of the tech firm's humble beginnings in its start-up days.

The source claimed the OnePlus X2 will come with a 5.5-inch display and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor accompanied by 4 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM) and 32 to 64 GB of storage.

The device was supposedly in line for a rear dual camera treatment and will be shipped with Face Unlock (which debuted on the OnePlus 5T) using its 16-megapixel (MP) front-facing snapper. The leak went on to claim a 3,000mAh battery with the company's highly-regarded Dash Charging will complete the package.

The OnePlus X2 sounded like a smartphone to look forward to except that it is not real. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei himself shot down the rumors via Twitter with one "nope." While at it, Pei also addressed a tweet from a user who called out OnePlus for not following through their statement that the OnePlus 3T will be a one-time thing.

"I'm pretty sure we didn't say this, but in the off chance that we did, can someone link a reliable source? I'm also getting confused by all the fake news and sensationalism we see every day in our news feeds," he said.

While OnePlus X2 is unlikely to see the light of day, what users can expect from the Chinese tech firm instead is the OnePlus 6, which is said should be unveiled in the coming months.

The company also recently released a Lava Red flavor of its most recent offering the OnePlus 5T in time for Valentine's Day.