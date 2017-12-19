Oprah Winfrey Evacuates Her Montecito Home With Her Pets Amid California Fire Threat

Reuters/Gene Blevins Fire fighters attack the Thomas Fire's north flank with backfires as they continue to fight a massive wildfire north of Los Angeles, near Ojai , California, U.S., December 9, 2017.

Oprah Winfrey confirms evacuating her Montecito home amid one of the largest wildfires in the history of California.

Dubbed as the Thomas Fire, one of California's biggest wildfires is still ravaging the southern part of the state and has already affected countless of lives, including that of celebrities. Among the growing list of celebrities to be affected by the wildfire is Oprah Winfrey who just recently revealed that she has evacuated from her Montecito mansion which had also been known as "The Promised Land."

"Evacuated 10 days ago. Smoke was so bad for breathing. Dogs are in Palo Alto," Winfrey revealed. Just the day before, she has confirmed that the Promised Land is still standing.

In Santa Barbara County, pop star Katy Perry's family had also been revealed to have evacuated their home. According to the 33-year-old, she woke up early in the morning to greet her mother a happy birthday only to find out that her brother, David Hudson, had evacuated their parents out of their home due to the threat of the wildfire.

"Woke up to wish my mom a happy 70th birthday today to find my brother evacuating them from the insane #ThomasFire in Santa Barbara County that has kicked up once again," Perry posted on Twitter. "Praying for the firefighters & first responders that are fighting it back as best they can. Love you SB," she added.

The "Swish Swish" singer was in Tampa that Friday night for a concert and called her mother to greet her a happy birthday with help of some 10,000 people from the audience.

The Thomas Fire has burned at least 269,000 acres leaving about 1000 structures destroyed. As of late, around 8,500 firefighters are working to put out the fire that killed at least one of their own last week, Cory Iverson.

Other celebrities affected by the wildfire are Rob Lowe, Ellen Degeneres, Paris Hilton, Lea Michele, Chelsea Handler and Beyonce & Jay-Z.