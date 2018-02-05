'Orange Is The New Black' Season 6 Spoilers: 'Vauseman' Couple to Go to Separate Prisons

Facebook/OITNB Promo photo for 'Orange Is the New Black'

Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon) may be separated for good in the upcoming season of "Orange is the New Black."

As Inquisitr reminds, the two buses parked outside Litchfield Penitentiary in the last finale is a major hint of what is to come for the prisoners. Those who will manage to get out of that hell hole alive will find themselves transported to a new home in the next installment. Nobody knows how they will be grouped. Couples like Piper and Alex have no assurance that they will still be together. In the event that they are not, "Vauseman" shippers will definitely be outraged since the two are supposed to be planning for their wedding.

Before the curtains closed in season 5, the inmates were carefully inventoried by the fans. Those who were in the custody of the guards were Flaca (Jackie Cruz), Maritza (Diane Guerrero), Maria (Jessica Pimentel), Lorna (Yael Stone) and Daya (Dascha Polanco). The prisoners who were still inside Litchfield, holding down the port in the riot, were Frieda (Dale Soules), Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) and Red (Kate Mulgrew). Taystee (Brooks), Piper, Alex, Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Gloria (Selenis Leyva) and Blanca (Laura Gomez) were also with them.

The last thing that viewers saw was the corrections officers creeping into the old swimming hole, several steps away from the inmates waiting inside. There is no guarantee all of them will be alive after. Piper and Alex may not even be given a chance to say goodbye to each other. Once the guards get to them, they will be dragged out of the penitentiary and stuffed inside the waiting buses. Wherever they will be transported will become their next hell with new detainees and officers to deal with.

"Orange is the New Black" season 6 will air sometime in 2018.