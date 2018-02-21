'Outlander' Season 4 News: Next Installment to Introduce Wolf Hybrid Rollo; Photo Released

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz Promotional image for 'Outlander'

When "Outlanders" returns for its fourth season, fans are going to be introduced to Rollo.

The official Twitter page of the Starz series posted a photo of Rollo sitting on a bed of hay atop a wagon, just in time for the Year of the Dog. For those who are unaware, Rollo is a wolf hybrid who is welcomed into the Fraser family. He also plays a significant role in the fourth season.

The adorable dog was cast in May last year while the drama was still in production for its third season in South Africa. The producers wanted to cast the role early on in order to allow some time for training. Rollo will be brought to life by two Northern Inuit dogs.

"They look cute, but tough," author Diana Gabaldon told Entertainment Weekly at the time of the casting. "They should be just right to play Rollo when the time comes. They'd need to growl and look menacing on command, I think, and carry back prey of one kind or another to their master. I assume they wouldn't let them catch things on camera ... especially fish, of course."

For those who have not reads the books on which the show is based, Gabaldon previewed how the Fraser family will come to care for Rollo. "Rollo and Young Ian met on the docks in North Carolina, when Young Ian won the dog in a card game, and a life-long bond was formed between them, meaning that Rollo became a member of the ever-growing Fraser family," she said.

It can be recalled that the season 3 finale saw Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) now in America, which will be the primary setting of the series from here on out. The new season is taken from "Drums of Autumn," the fourth book in Gabaldon's series.

"Outlander" season 4 will premiere sometime this year.