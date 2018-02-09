'Outlander' Season 4 Production Photos Surface, Show Characters at Scotland Set

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz A promo photo for the Starz television series, 'Outlander.'

Production on the new season of "Outlander" has been underway since October, and spoilers for season 4 are already out. Since filming for season 4 started, several set photos have already made their way online, featuring interesting locations and intriguing scenes. This week, new photos from the new season have once again surfaced, offering a glimpse of the characters on the show's set in Scotland.

One snap shows Caitriona Balfe taking a break from filming, while another shows Richard Rankin donning a knit hat he's never worn before. Some fans have also managed to take a few videos from the set, although those do not offer much about the new season.

Starz has not yet announced how many episodes will make up "Outlander" season 4, but it is expected to consist of 13 episodes, just like the previous seasons. Since both seasons 2 and 3 consisted of 13 episodes, season 4 will most likely follow suit.

As for its plot, season 4 will reportedly follow Claire (Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) as they explore the American colonies. The new season is based on the fourth book of the "Outlander" series, "The Drums of Autumn," which follows Claire and Jamie as they try to build a new life in Georgia in America. As expected, the teaser trailer for the new season shows Claire and Jamie talking about the new life that they will build in the land of America. "There will be lots of different people here, all hoping to live what will be called the American Dream," Claire tells her husband.

In a recent interview, Catriona told Elle Magazine, "We see Jamie and Claire as immigrants, as pioneers, and that's a very interesting thing to watch."

"Outlander" season 4 does not have an exact premiere date yet, but it is expected to start sometime in autumn this year.