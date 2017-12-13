Overkill's 'The Walking Dead' Game Gets New Trailer; Developers Confirm 2018 Launch

Overkill Software/Starbreeze Studios A still from the latest trailer of Overkill's 'The Walking Dead'

Developer Overkill Software has just given fans a first look of their "The Walking Dead" video game and announced its 2018 release.

Three years since it was first announced, Overkill finally unveiled a new trailer for their own "The Walking Dead" game, and it featured one of its playable characters, Aidan.

In Aidan's trailer, the young man was seen walking the streets of Washington D.C. and looking dapper in his business attire. However, he seemed to be very exhausted while going through the messages in his voicemail.

The video then transitioned to a post-apocalyptic version of Washington that is overrun by zombies, which remarkably looks very similar to those seen in the TV series version of "The Walking Dead."

In this sequence, Aidan was seen wearing shabby clothes and carrying a backpack that has obviously gone through a lot. His skin appeared to be covered in dry splatters of blood. As he surveyed the area, he honked a police car horn that then woke up the zombies around him.

Meanwhile, in the video, Aidan appeared to be holding a tamer-looking version of Lucille -- Negan's spiky bat that has been responsible for the deaths of many well-loved characters in the series.

Reports commented on how good the graphics in the Aidan trailer look, which raised the expectations for the finished product.

While the upcoming video game from Overkill shared the same premise as the main "The Walking Dead" material, developers promised that it will serve as an expansion of the franchise, thus introducing all-new characters.

As for the gameplay mechanics, Overkill's "The Walking Dead" is played in a co-op format where players can choose among four playable characters including Aidan. The game also takes place in Washington as well.

In the game's official website, the developers revealed: "Each character has their own Special Abilities, Skill Trees, Squad Roles, Play Styles and Story Arcs, but teamwork is paramount. The action is close-up and intense: take out enemies carefully with silent melee attack or go in guns blazing with your choice of each class firearms."

Overkill's "The Walking Dead" will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One sometime in fall 2018.