'Overwatch' Free Weekend Schedule

Facebook/OverwatchSEA A promo poster for the upcoming free-to-play weekend for Blizzard's first-person shooter title, "Overwatch"

Video game developer Blizzard will be granting players the opportunity to play its massively online battle arena (MOBA) first-person shooter title "Overwatch" this coming weekend, completely free of charge.

This trend by Blizzard seems to be a recurring one, since it has repeatedly held these types of events in previous months. Just like in the past, players will have access to all 26 heroes, all of which have specific roles and various abilities, as well as the 16 different maps that the game has.

Additionally, players will have access to multiple game modes, such as the Quick Play, Arcade, and Custom Games for them to, perhaps, have a better understanding about how the overall game works — which could eventually attract more people to eventually purchase up the game.

Those who participate in the free-to-play weekend will be able to gain experience points to level up their profiles, as well as access to random loot boxes and cosmetics that provide players with multiple character customization options. If players decide to purchase the game after the free trial, the items and experience points that they have previously earned will remain accessible to them as they play on.

It is important to mention that for players to access their previous progress from previous free weekend trials, they must use the same details from their Battle.net account for the PC, PlayStation Plus membership, or Xbox Live Gold membership accounts — otherwise, they will have to start the game from scratch.

What makes this particular free-to-play weekend special is that players will be able to catch a glimpse of some of the patch notes that came along with the Lunar New Year event, which runs until March 5.

The free weekend of "Overwatch" begins this Friday, Feb. 16, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC users, at 2 p.m. EST and will run until 2:59 EST.