Paris Hilton Wedding Updates: Aunt Kyle Richards Invited to the Wedding After All?

Wikimedia Commons/Greg Hernandez Socialite Paris Hilton flocked by her mother Kathy Hilton and aunt Kyle Richards at an NBC event in 2011.

Paris Hilton's entire family will be present during her upcoming special day in November as she weds fiancé Chris Zylka — even her aunt Kyle Richards.

Previous reports claimed that the heiress will not invite the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star for her wedding. However, a source told Radar Online that the rumors about the snubbing are not true.

"Kyle and her husband Mauricio are all invited and there is no bad blood between Paris and anyone in her family right now," the source who claimed to be close to Hilton family. "They are all invited!" the insider went on to say.

Rumors about excluding Richards on Hilton and Zylka's wedding was mentioned by Life & Style, saying that the 37-year-old socialite removed her from the guest list due to the feud between the Bravo star and Kathy Hilton, the bride-to-be's mother.

A source told the online tabloid during that time that Hilton's mother is not happy with Richards' upcoming TV show called "American Woman" which is inspired by the life of their mother Kathleen Richards.

But since the rumor has been debunked, it can be expected that Hilton and Zylka will tie the knot in front of their families and friends.

In late April, Daily Mail reported that the couple decided to get married at the legendary Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills, California on Nov. 11. It is the same church where Hilton's parents Kathy and Rick Hilton celebrated their own wedding on Nov. 24, 1979.

The Blast also mentioned that the couple already met with the priest who will officiate their wedding early this month.

According to the report from Daily Mail, the future bride opted to keep up with the tradition and wants to get married in a place near her grandfather Barron Hilton so that he can also attend her special day.

The report also mentioned that Zylka is currently in the process of converting to the Roman Catholic religion before their wedding date.

"It's important to both of them to be on the same page when it comes to religion because they plan on having children together," the source told the publication. "It means a lot that Chris is doing this for her and their future family," the insider added.

Hilton also told the publication that her fiancée changed her outlook on life, and he made her feel less lonely whenever she has to travel to different parts of the world for work. She also considers him as her best friend and shared that the never spent a night apart, so she feels that they were married already.

The socialite and social media influencer also revealed that she wants to start building their family soon. "I am excited to start the next chapter of my life and have a family with the man of my dreams. I definitely want a girl first," Hilton said in the interview. "But just growing up with my sisters and my brothers we are so close that I definitely want to have two or three, hopefully twins," she added.

More details about Hilton and Zylka's wedding are expected to be unveiled in the coming days.