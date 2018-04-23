Paris Jackson's Family Fears for Her Safety

Instagram/parisjackson Featured in the image is Paris Jackson

After dealing with Katherine Jackson's latest health scare, the Jackson family got worried about Paris Jackson's safety after posting a video of herself walking at the edge of a skyscraper last month.

One of the members of the family reportedly told Page Six that the video, which Paris uploaded on her Instagram account in March, compared the nerve-wracking scene to the controversial incident in 2002 when her late father Michael Jackson dangled his youngest son Blanket over the balcony of a room in the fourth floor of the Hotel Adlon. Blanket was still an infant during that time.

"But this is worse than that because I still think Michael had control of Blanket and they weren't nearly as high up as Paris is in this video," the relative stated. "She's lost it. She really has," the relative added.

The said Instagram post, which has already been deleted as of this writing, showed the 20-year-old model and actress hanging out with friends and rumored girlfriend Cara Delevingne at a restaurant.

Both Paris and Delevingne were talking loudly to each other, but they cannot complete the sentences during that time. Then the video cuts on Paris walking and dancing dangerously on the ledge while vehicles and pedestrians can be seen below the tall building.

The 20-year-old celebrity daughter lost her balance for a while, then managed to slip back into Delevingne's grasp. Her caption on the post said, "I almost died!"

According to her relative, they have no plans of showing the said clip to her paternal grandparents. "Everyone saw that video, and even though we all knew that she's now OK, watching it was so traumatic that nobody wants to show it to either Katherine or Joe," the relative stated.

Sources also claimed that family members are worried that the only daughter of the late King of Pop is out of control and seemed to be on the verge of having a "serious meltdown." The family is not planning for any intervention, but the source claimed that they will definitely regret it if she dies because of her recent antics.

The concern of her family stemmed from her disturbed past, including three suicide attempts and several incidences of self-harming. She also dealt with being cyberbullied, being sexually assaulted, and living with low self-esteem.

However, her uncle Jermaine Jackson said in an interview with The Sun Online that the family is proud of her. But they still want to make sure that everything is going well for her because of the nature of the entertainment industry.

"You have to know when to hold them, when to fold them, when to make your move and when to hold back. She's had an incredible logic path - she's had the entire Jackson family legacy as the logic," Jermaine stated, adding, "Her tough challenges are going to come down the road because there is always going to be a fork in the road and you have to know whether to turn left or right."

On the other hand, her aunt, La Toya Jackson, also told Entertainment Tonight that she was very proud of her and believed that Paris became a "remarkable woman."