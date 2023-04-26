Pastor fatally shot trying to be good Samaritan; suspect who escaped from jail on the run

The Simpson County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi is urging residents in the Braxton, Harrisville and Old Pearl areas to "keep their house and vehicle doors locked" after a local pastor was fatally shot and carjacked while trying to be a good Samaritan as his suspected killer remains on the run.

Pastor Anthony Watts, 61, was shot dead Monday night after he pulled over to help a man with a wrecked motorcycle on Interstate 55 around 7 p.m., police told CBS News.

Investigators suspect the person who shot the pastor multiple times before taking off with his red 2011 Dodge Ram is 22-year-old Dylan Thomas Arrington, who was among four inmates who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on April 23, according to the Hinds County Sheriff's Office.

"We are asking the residents of Braxton, Harrisville, and Old Pearl area to be aware of their surroundings and keep their house and vehicle doors locked. The man pictured here is identified as Dylan Thomas Arrington. He is 6'1 and approximately 200 pounds. He is one of the four escapees from the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County," the Simpson County Sheriff's Office posted in a statement on Facebook Tuesday.

"Sources have named Arrington as a suspect in the murder and armed carjacking of Pastor Anthony Watts of Magee."

According to authorities, Arrington is "considered armed and extremely dangerous."

"[H]e has known ties to Simpson County," the post adds. "If anyone sees him or this vehicle, we ask that you please call 911."

The tag displayed on the pastor's red 2011 Dodge Ram is SP14067.

At the time of his death, Watts was the lead pastor at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in D'Lo. Calls to the church by The Christian Post went unanswered Wednesday. But church members at told WJTV they are grieving his murder.

"We are all in some sort of grief moment, but we know that God has the upper hand. We cast all of our cares upon him because he cares for everything that we have to go through, we have to deal with, even in this," Rev. Carl Burton, associate pastor at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, told the station.

Church member Vivan Ross recalled how the pastor "loved everyone."

"He didn't meet no stranger. He would help you, do anything he could for you," he said. "He just loved everyone, and we loved him."

Earlier this month, the members celebrated Watts' sixth year leading the church. He revealed how overwhelmed he was by their celebration of his leadership.

"St. Mary! St. Mary! Wow is all that I can say. Yesterday will forever be a highlighted day of my life. You all went over and beyond. From Sunday School, to worship service, to the anniversary service, it was outstanding. I knew that you all loved me, but yesterday was simply over the top," he stated in an April 3 Facebook post, which was also endorsed by his wife.

"Your efforts encouraged me and my wife to continue on this battlefield. I said it yesterday and will repeat it again now. I'm getting gray, but it's not from worry, stress, or having to fight to pastor at this church. I appreciate your acceptance of my vision and trusting in me to cause no harm or ill will," he said.

He also praised the food prepared for the celebration noting that "It should be a sin to cook so well."

Jennifer Biard, the senior pastor of the Jackson Revival Center Church in Jackson, offered condolences to the pastor's family while lamenting the circumstances under which he died.

"We send our respect, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to the family of Rev. Anthony Watts, Pastor of St. Mary MB Church in D'Lo, Ms. It's grievous to know we are living in a time where you can't stop to help someone from the goodness of your heart without losing your life," she wrote on Facebook.

"'The righteous cry out and the Lord hears them; he delivers them from all their troubles. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.' Psalm 34:17-18.”