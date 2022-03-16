Pastor says he’s ready to be ‘authentic’ self after arrest for debt owed to former parishioners

Anthony Knotts, pastor of the Embassy Church International in Greensboro, North Carolina, and owner of Seafood Destiny, said he is now ready to be his “authentic” self after racking up more than $100,000 in loans and penalty charges on a credit card he borrowed from former parishioners.

The former parishioners, Ed Cobbler and his wife, Pat Lowe, told WFMY 2 News that they had forgiven their former pastor and friend for violating their trust, but they cannot ignore the hefty bill he racked up.

“He kept running the [credit card] balance up and running the balance up, and it got very high,” Cobbler told the news network.

The couple explained in court papers that while members of Embassy Church International in 2011, they allowed the 52-year-old pastor to use their credit card because they had become good friends and trusted him.

“We became very close to our pastor. He was like one of our best friends,” Cobbler recalled.

As time went by, however, the pastor failed to pay some $50,000 in charges on the card. Ten years later, that amount has doubled to more than $100,000, with late fees and interest charges, a legal filing says.

“I said, ‘Listen, Anthony, I forgive you, but I’m not forgetting the debt. You owe the money. But as far as my heart — I forgive you,’” Cobbler was quoted as saying.

The couple claims Knotts wrote them two bad checks to clear part of the debt.

The Christian Post called the phone number provided by a lawyer to reach Knotts but received no answer and was unable to leave a message.

The Knotts-led Embassy Church International has a relatively large following on social media, with over 2,000 Facebook followers and 450 followers on Instagram. The church’s website appears to be down for maintenance with a note stating that a “new site” is coming soon.

The phone number listed for the Embassy Church International has either been disconnected or is no longer in service.

According to News & Record, Knotts failed to show up for debtor’s examinations scheduled for Dec. 13 and Jan. 3.

A judge ordered him on Jan. 11 to appear in court on Feb. 14 to explain himself, but he failed to show up again. Superior Court Judge John O. Craig III held him in contempt of court and ordered the pastor’s arrest.

“It just breaks my heart as to the way it’s all come to this. It should have never been. It didn’t have to be, but he chose it to be this way,” Lowe told WFMY News 2 after he appeared in court on Monday.

Cobbler and Lowe further allege that Knotts owes them $10,000, which he borrowed but failed to pay back.

In a separate case, Performance Food Group, which supplies food to the pastor’s restaurant, is seeking more than $28,000 from him after he allegedly paid them with bad checks.

In a statement released by his lawyer, Jason L. Keith, dated March 9, Knotts explained how the arrest quickly changed his life.

“Seven days ago, coming into this jail was the worst experience of my life. However, what started out to be the worst experience has become a true blessing,” he said.

He noted that he was “failing to be my true authentic self.”

“All my life, I have lived to please other people first. Behind these jail walls, in the last seven days, all that has changed,” he said. “I realized I hadn’t been the authentic me all my life. To be honest, I didn’t know how to be. However, these last seven days there has been nobody here but me, myself and God. I truly believe this had been my’ belly in the whale’ experience and my Damascus Road experience like Paul. Totally humbling, eye-opening, but life-changing.”

Knotts said that he’s now on “the journey to become the authentic me” and apologized to his family, his former parishioners and the court for his actions.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ed Cobbler and Pat Lowe. I would like to apologize to Judge Craig and the Guilford County Court System. I would also like to apologize to my wife, three children and immediate family,” he said.

“I’m sorry for any shame I may have caused you. I would also like to apologize to my church family and my Seafood Destiny family.”

However, Knott’s statement has been removed from his lawyer’s Instagram account. Keith told CP that Knotts has been released on bail and can now speak for himself.

Knotts is expected to return to court later this month.