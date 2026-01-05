Home News Pastor with previous charges for violence fatally shot in domestic incident

A 31-year-old Alabama pastor was shot in a domestic incident and died at a local hospital days later. The victim, identified as Da’Quarius Green, had previously faced domestic violence charges, though the cases were dismissed.

The shooting occurred inside a residence in the Freedom Heights neighborhood of Level Plains in Dale County on Dec. 23, according to WTVY. Green died on Dec. 28.

No charges had been filed, and the case remained under investigation. Officials were quoted as saying that the woman accused of shooting Green had not been identified publicly.

Authorities haven't confirmed whether the shooter is the same person named in past court documents involving Green.

Green was the pastor at Elba Zion Missionary Baptist Church and was known for his work in the Montgomery church community.

A statement on the church’s Facebook page expressed sorrow at his death and praised his service, stating, “With heavy hearts yet unwavering faith, we share that our beloved Pastor Da’Quarius Green has transitioned from this earthly life into eternal rest.”

Court records show that Green was previously charged with three misdemeanor counts of domestic violence in 2022. All charges were dismissed after the complainant declined to testify.

A woman who has children with Green alleged in a protection order filing that he had repeatedly assaulted her, including once while she was pregnant.

Investigators haven't ruled out the possibility of self-defense in his death.

In Alabama, cases involving self-defense are generally referred to the district attorney, who then decides whether to present them to a grand jury.

Messages posted on Green’s church’s Facebook page reflected mourning from members and supporters. “We are going to miss him. Loved him very much. Celebrating his homecoming and praying for his family and friends,” one message read. Other messages questioned the nature of his death and whether there was any correlation to his past domestic abuse charges.

Green’s death drew responses from across the Montgomery religious community.

DiVonta Palmer, a minister who knew Green through local church circles, recalled their conversations about faith, parenting and personal growth.

“He was telling me how fatherhood had changed him,” WSFA quoted Palmer as saying. “To me, the man was a humble man, an honest man, a man who deeply loved God and his family.”

Palmer described a moment when Green unexpectedly showed up at his church. “He tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Brother Palmer,’” he recalled. “I had no idea he was coming. That meant a lot.”

A prayer vigil was held on Dec. 28 at Elba Zion Missionary Baptist Church to honor Green’s memory. The church requested prayers for Green’s family and congregation during a time of mourning and remembrance.