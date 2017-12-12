'Patapon 2' Is Getting the Remastered Treatment Next Year

(Photo: SIE Japan Studio) An image from "Patapon 2."

"Patapon 2" officially becomes the latest PlayStation title to get the remaster treatment.

The rhythm and god game will be making its debut on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PS4 Pro a decade after its initial release, with everything that gamers loved about it and more all in their high-definition (HD) and 4K glory.

Boasting a cartoonish, two-dimensional art style, "Patapon 2" got its name from the combination of the Japanese onomatopoeias pata (which means marching) and pon (which means drumming). This basically sums up what it is all about — leading and commanding their tribe members by beating "talking drums" with a specific rhythm.

"Patapon 2" was first released on the PlayStation Portable in Japan in November 2008 and did not hit the western shores until March and May the following year.

The game picks up from where the original left off and finds the Patapons and Zigotons getting ready to find a new island aboard their newly built ship. Their journey is cut short when they are attacked by a kraken, which separated the two groups.

The Patapons ended up in a strange new land that is home to a not-so welcoming tribe called the Karmen. The goal is to defeat this new threat and uncover their real enemy:

The official description for the "Patapon 2 Remastered," as the updated version is officially called, reads:

Separated from their Zigaton compatriots, the Patapon tribe arrives on a strange new island, fighting through mysterious new enemies and creatures as they search for Earthend! With a whole slew of new features, including 8 drum rhythms, new Patapon types and evolutions, brand new mini-games and the ability to create your own Patapon Hero, "Patapon 2 Remastered" is sure to keep you bobbing to the beat for hours on end.

Apart from "Patapon 2," also up for a remaster is the 1998 classic "MediEvil," which is getting its 4K upgrade next year just in time for its 20th anniversary.