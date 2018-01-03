'Peaky Blinders' Season 5 Won't Air Until Spring 2019, Says Creator Steve Knight

Facebook/PeakyBlinders Promotional image for 'Peaky Blinders'

"Peaky Blinders" will be returning for a fifth season, but fans will have to wait a long while before catching up with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his family again.

After the series finale of season 4 aired, it was announced that the British crime drama will return in 2019. While speaking to Express.co.uk in December, creator Steve Knight revealed that he will begin writing the fifth season "very soon," and that production will commence this year. Moreover, he gave a more specific — yet still quite broad — air date for the next season.

"It will be the normal turn around, it would be [airing in] spring of 2019," he said.

In November, Knight gave Deadline a preview of what the fifth season, which will be set in 1928 and 1929, will have in store. "That was the time of the early days of fascism in England which will make it quite of its time and of this time," he said. "It involves the royal family and Tory politics; it's when Italy and Germany were sort of kicking off."

The end of season 4 took a lot of fans by surprise and made mention of Al Capone, causing many to wonder whether the American mobster would be making an appearance next season. And, while that has yet to be confirmed, fans have already started speculating on which actor would fit the role perfectly.

The fourth season saw Tommy turning to the Chicago mafia for assistance in his mission to get rid of Luca Changretta (Adrien Brody), who himself came to Birmingham to kill Tommy and his family in revenge.

As for the future of "Peaky Blinders," Knight told Deadline that the plan was always to end with season 5. However, certain factors may change his mind. "The thought has long been to finish after Season 5, but the momentum and love for the thing seems to still be growing exponentially and this is making us pause before deciding finally," he said.

"Peaky Blinders" season 5 will premiere in 2019.