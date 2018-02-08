People with Acne More Prone to Depression, Study Reveals

Reuters/File Photo According to a recent study, people with acne are more prone to depression.

While acne is a beauty problem, a new research has revealed that people with the skin condition are also at a higher risk for depression, especially during the first year after it appears.

The correlation between acne and depression has been revealed by a research that monitored 134,427 men and women with acne and 1,731,608 without the condition. Though most of those involved in the study were between the ages of 7 and 50 at the onset, most were below the age of 19.

Most of the people with acne that were involved in the study were females, younger, non-smokers and of higher socioeconomic status, who were less likely to be alcohol drinkers or be obese.

After monitoring the subjects for 15 years, it was revealed that 18.5 percent of those with acne are at a risk of developing major depression while 12 percent of those without acne are at a risk to the mental health issue.

The research, which was published in British Journal of Dermatology, has also revealed that the increased risk for depression continued for the first five years since the first diagnosis. However, the risk was at its highest during the first year, with a record of 63 percent increased risk of depression among people with acne.

Despite the results of the 15-year study, though, scientists have yet to establish a reason for the connection.

"It appears that acne is a lot more than just skin deep. It can have a substantial impact on overall mental health," said Isabelle A. Vallerand, lead author of the study and an epidemiologist at the University of Calgary.

Mayo Clinic defines acne as a skin condition that arises when the hair follicles trap oil and dead skin cells, resulting in whiteheads, blackheads or pimples. While acne can affect anybody from all ages, it is most common among teenagers, usually appearing on their face, forehead, chest, upper back, and shoulders.

Although there are available treatments for acne, it can be too stubborn in some cases as it refuses to disappear.