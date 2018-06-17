Pete Davidson's New Instagram Post Hints at Engagement With Ariana Grande

Facebook/snl "SNL" star and Ariana Grande's rumored fiance Pete Davidson

While the engagement rumors have yet to be officially confirmed, Pete Davidson turned to Instagram to proclaim that putting a ring on Ariana Grande is better than a dream.

On Friday, the "Saturday Night Live" star posted a photo of himself and the "Side to Side" singer with the caption, "U know what you'd dream it be like ? It's better than that."

The pop singer, later on, replied, "So much better."

Us Weekly noted that the romantic post came after the new couple appeared at the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction & Awards Dinner in New York City on Thursday, June 14.

Grande also shared several clips of the two of them having fun together on her Instagram Story. Earlier on Friday, the former Nickelodeon star posted a cryptic message on Twitter, saying "i cant believe my life rn tbh if i'm dreaming pls knock me the f–k back out."

Rumors about their engagement came just a month after the couple started seeing each other.

A source told People that the engagement is fairly new. "They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding," the source stated.

Grande's friend and former "Sam and Cat" co-star Jennette McCurdy expressed her excitement over her engagement in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. According to the actress, she was very proud of her friend and hopes that she is super happy with her life right now.

She also claimed that the two look good together. "They seem like they're a great fit," McCurdy also said. "From what I know of her, he seems like exactly a good person for her," she stated.

Representatives from the couple have yet to comment about the engagement news.