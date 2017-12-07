Phoenix Suns Guard Devin Booker Out for Two to Three Weeks With Left Adductor Strain

(Photo: Reuters/Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports) Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center, Mar. 23, 2017.

Wins are going to get harder to come by for the Phoenix Suns in the next few weeks because Devin Booker is expected to miss some time due to groin injury.

The team has announced that Booker is going to be sidelined for two to three weeks after he sustained a left adductor strain in Tuesday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Suns' leading scorer was defending point guard Fred VanVleet near midcourt late in the fourth quarter when he suddenly pulled up and grabbed his groin. It didn't look good, and his teammates had to carry him off the floor and into the locker room.

"Any time you have to get carried off it's always a scare, especially someone like him and how valuable he is to our team," veteran forward Jared Dudley said, via the Associated Press.

Booker got hurt one night after he scored 46 points to lead the Suns to a 115–101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

"It's tough," Suns center Greg Monroe stated. "He's obviously one of the great young players in this league. He's having an outstanding year right now, so you definitely don't want to see him get injured," he added.

In 25 games this season, Booker is averaging 24.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists a game, and he's shooting 45.3 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from beyond the arc, and 87 percent from the free-throw line.

With Booker sidelined for a significant amount of games, fourth-year forward T.J. Warren will have to shoulder more of the scoring load because he's the only consistent scoring threat left in the lineup.

Guards Tyler Ulis, Mike James and Troy Daniels should see a significant uptick in playing time. Forwards Josh Jackson or Derrick Jones Jr. may see some minutes at shooting guard as well in the next few weeks.