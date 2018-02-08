'Pillars of Eternity' News: Sequel to Arrive for Consoles This Year

Obsidian Entertainment "Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire" will be getting a console release later this year.

Obsidian Entertainment has confirmed that it will be releasing "Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire" for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms later this year. The role-playing game is still scheduled to arrive for PC, Linux, and Mac in early April.

According to a report by Game Informer, just like the original game, "Deadfire" will receive a console port somewhere down the line after the Steam version of the game is released. However, unlike the original game, console players will not have to wait an entire year for the port to arrive. Instead, the developers have stated that the console version of the game will arrive by the holiday season of this year. They have also announced that the console ports are being developed by Red Cerberus, while Versus Evil and Obsidian will work together on publishing it.

"Deadfire" is the sequel to one of the highest-rated PC games of the last decade and, just like the original, takes inspiration from old-school computer role-playing games such as "Baldur's Gate," "Icewind Dale," and "Planescape: Torment," even going as far as maintaining a fixed isometric camera just like the days of old. The series plays like the old games as well where players must make tactical decisions in combat and positioning of the party is of utmost importance. The game's story is explained mainly through text, and there are often several ways to solve any one problem or any quest depending on how the player approaches it.

Obsidian Entertainment first announced development of the game back in May 2016 and it launched a crowdfunding campaign on Fig in January 2017 with a funding goal of $1.1 million. This goal was reached in less than 24 hours, and by the time the campaign had ended in February, it accumulated $4.4 million in funding and over 30,000 backers.

"Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire" is scheduled to launch for personal computers on April 3 and serves as a direct sequel to the first game. Players once again take on the role of the Watcher and, after the events that took place at the end of the original, must set forth on a journey to the Deadfire Archipelago in search for answers. Decisions that the player made in the first game will have an effect on how the story unfolds in the sequel.