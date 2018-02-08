Pixel 3 Release Rumors: Google to Launch Next Smartphone in October

REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo Google's Pixel 2 phone is displayed during a launch event in San Francisco, California, U.S. on October 4, 2017.

While the Google Pixel 2 was only dropped in the market late last year, there are now several speculations on its successor, the Google Pixel 3. Apart from the rumors claiming that the next Pixel phone will come in three variants, it is also speculated that the upcoming smartphone will be released in October this year.

Observers can't help but point out that Google has been consistent with the release dates of its Pixel phones. To recall, the first ever Pixel phone was launched on Oct. 4, 2016 and dropped in the market 21 days later. The Pixel 2, on the other hand, was revealed on Oct. 4, 2017, and hit the store shelves on October 29. Because of the said dates, pundits now believe that Pixel 3 will be revealed on October 4 this year as well, and its actual release in the market can be expected within the same month, too.

Meanwhile, apart from the speculations on the release date of Pixel 3, rumors claiming that the upcoming smartphone from Google will come in three variants have been loud as well. Allegedly, the variants will be set apart from one another in terms of their performance and price, with the first variant to mirror the Nexus handsets and become the brand's lowest priced handset.

The second variant, on the other hand, is said to be Google's version of Apple's current top-tier phone, the iPhone X. Hence, this Pixel 3 variant is suspected to boast similar features to those of the iPhone X, including a bezel-less display and a facial recognition scanner. Because of these possible features, it won't really be surprising if this turns out to be the most expensive Pixel 3 variant.

Lastly, it is alleged that the third variant will be a combination of the first and second variants. This means that it can still boast of impressive features but will not dictate an expensive price tag.

Pixel fans are reminded that, while the above-mentioned rumors are nothing short of exciting, they are only based on rumors and observations as of this writing. Unless Google makes an official announcement, everything has to be taken with a grain of salt for now.