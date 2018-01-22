'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Latest News: Slower, Deadlier Blue Zone Now Live on Test Servers

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is making some tweaks for a core element of their game, the deadly Blue Zone. PUBG Corp. is now trying out a set of changes that will make them close in slower, but the damage has been ramped up as well.

"In addition to the high-priority issues, our development team has plans to enhance the combat experience in a match. The first plan is about rebalancing the blue zone," The "PUBG" development team explained in a news update on their Steam page on Friday, Jan. 19.

Bluehole Featured is a promotional image for the Bluehole video game, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

The changes have since been made and have gone live on test servers. With players now trying out the new system, the developers are hoping to continue to receive feedback from fans, especially about the pacing and overall progress of a match.

"We received a lot of feedback from you that the pacing and distribution of combat encounters in a match could be more even and less chaotic. We performed a series of internal tests to find ways to address this issue," the development team added.

These changes involve making the dreaded Blue Zone show up earlier and hit harder. To compensate, the "PUBG" developers have also tuned the circles to close in at a slower pace.

The first fix, a "slightly decreased waiting time of the blue zones in mid-to-late phase of a match," is seen as a measure to move up the pace a bit in the somewhat stagnant middle segments of a match. Most changes are made to the blue circles in the mid-to-late phase, with the last blue zone getting a special tweak, according to Polygon.

Later blue circles will have decreased shrinking speed, with their travel time increased a bit to compensate. The last blue zone will deal more damage per second, as well.