'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Records More Than 3 Million Concurrent Players on PC

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," or "PUBG," has been the undisputed multiplayer mega hit of 2017, and its legion of players only continue to grow. On Saturday, Dec. 30, the game broke another record to cap a huge year by recording 3 million players online at the same time on Steam.

Considering that Valve's Steam platform only caters to PC players, the total of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" users must have been much higher. "PUBG" has been available for the Xbox One through Microsoft's Game Preview program since Dec. 12, with the game selling 1 million copies in just the first two days on it, according to Gamespot.

Bluehole Featured is a promotional image for the Bluehole video game, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

In any case, official Steam numbers recorded 3.1 million "PUBG" players at the height of the New Year's Eve weekend, as the game announced on social media.

"OVER 3 MILLION!! Thank you all for helping us reach this amazing milestone! GG WP everybody <3," the team of "PUBG" announced via the game's official Twitter handle on Saturday.

In the snapshot that the "PUBG" team provided, the game is shown leading the pack at well over four times the number of concurrent players as the next game, Valve's own "Dota 2." Other games are trailing well behind as well, as "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" and "Grand Theft Auto V" player numbers pale in comparison to the seven-digit peak of "PUBG."

The game is not only setting record numbers on Steam, it is also topping the charts on the Twitch game streaming platform, according to Polygon. A version that launched for the Chinese market, as well as finally reaching the version 1.0 milestone, certainly helped things along.

Since September of 2017, "PUBG" has really hit its stride by breaking the 1 million concurrent player mark. It's also around the time that the game took the top spot from the former reigning game on Steam, Dota 2, by recording 1.3 million concurrent players on Sept. 16.