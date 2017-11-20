'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Rumors: Data Mining Effort Hints at Which Items May Be Coming to the Game

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds official website Numerous new items may be coming soon to 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds'

A number of new additions are expected to make their way into "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" sometime soon, and among them may be several cosmetic items.

Recently, the folks over at Skin-Tracker.com showed off different items that were apparently found in the game's files.

Several shirts were among the items that were recently discovered, and some of the new clothes that players may be getting are two RAGLRAN shirts, a weathered Princess Power shirt, a long-sleeved camo shirt, some polo necks and even a couple of untitled ones as well.

Different jackets were also found by the data miners.

Even if players are quite happy with the tops they already have in the game, the recent data mining effort still turned up some other potential additions that may catch their eye.

For instance, several pairs of pants with different designs and colors were also located in the files. More pairs of boots may also be made available soon to "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" fans, including some formal-looking school shoes.

Glasses, fingerless gloves, beanies, bandanas and a chicken cap may also be added to the game sometime soon.

New colors for parachutes were apparently hidden in the game's files too.

Notably, there were also other times discovered by the data miners that are apparently going to be made available exclusively to Xbox One players.

The Xbox One-exclusive items include an Xbox Mask, two pairs of Xbox Pants, Xbox Fingerless Gloves, Xbox Hi-Top Trainers, and an Xbox One T-Shirt.

Release dates for the aforementioned items were not provided, but given that some Xbox One-exclusives were also seen, there is a good chance that these new additions are going to be made available on the same day that the game is officially released for the Xbox One on Dec. 12.

More news about "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" should be made available in the near future.