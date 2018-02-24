Niantic Labs "Pokémon Go" Gen 3 Legendary Week promo image featuring the Kyogre, Groudon, and Rayquaza.

Niantic has officially launched the limited-time "Pokémon Go" event called Legendary Week, where qualified trainers around the world will have the chance to once again capture Kyogre, Groudon, and the latest Gen 3 Legendary Pokémon released in the mobile game, Rayquaza.

It makes sense that Legendary Week is a global affair since how participating trainers will perform in the limited-time event will have an effect on all "Pokémon Go" players around the world.

The basic task for "Pokémon Go" trainers is to prepare their best Pokémon and bring as many fellow trainers as possible to a Gym to watch out for and try to defeat the mentioned Gen 3 Legendaries. Whichever among Kyogre, Groudon, and Rayquaza gets defeated and caught the most will determine what type of Pokémon will be hatching next on "Pokémon Go" for a limited time.

As explained by Niantic Labs, for example, if the accumulated Raid results show that Rayquaza had been beaten the most compared to the combined tallies for Kyogre and Groudon, Pokémon that prefer wind such as Bagon will then be likely to hatch next since Rayquaza is a flying-type of monster. Otherwise, "Pokémon Go" players should expect to see either sun- or rain-loving Pokémon since Groudon and Kyogre are ground- and water-type Pokémon, respectively.

Whatever the results will be, the mentioned Pokémon type will start appearing shortly after Legendary Week on Monday, March 5, until Friday, March 16.

As mentioned, Legendary Week is not here to stay, though luckily, it lasts for a little over seven days. The event started on Friday, Feb. 23, while Eurogamer suggests it is likely to end at 4 p.m. EST of Monday, March 5.

Joining special types of raids have been quite controversial recently. However, Niantic also promised it would be handing out "new special boxes" beginning on Saturday, Feb. 24, that will contain Raid Passes to allow more players to join the event.

"Pokémon Go" is available on Android and iOS.