'Pokemon' Nintendo Switch Reports: New Leaks Hint 2018 Release Date, Possible New Pokemon Evolution

The Pokemon Company Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese adventure anime film "Gekijōban Pocket Monster: Minna no Monogatari (Pokémon Movie: Everybody’s Story)."

Despite Nintendo's efforts to keep the upcoming "Pokemon" game on the Nintendo Switch a mystery, details about the project still end up trickling in online.

This time around, the information came from a curious job listing for a video game editor posted by The Pokemon Company up on Glassdoor.

The position requires the applicant to edit material such as "game text, strategy guides and manuals, press releases and marketing materials, and more." More importantly, this job comes with a two-year contract.

If it is for the new "Pokemon" game for the Nintendo Switch, this person will be responsible for all the written material needed before, during, and after the launch.

Bleeding Cool explained that if the company finds the right video game editor and starts right away, this would mean the work will be through 2020. This provides a clue on when the "Pokemon" game for the Nintendo Switch will be released, assuming this is what the job listing is for.

The abovementioned publication estimates that the title might see the light of day anytime later this year, around the holidays, or spring next year. For the rest of the contract, the video game editor's work will likely involve downloadable content (DLC).

Apart from this job listing, another hint of the new "Pokemon" Nintendo Switch game came up, and it has to do with the new "Pokemon" movie, "Everyone's Story."

Rumor has it that a new pocket monster will be introduced in the film. A pair of leaks dug up by PokeShopper suggests two possibilities.

A Japanese merchandise sheet detailing new plushies based on the movie reveals that there will be one for Pikachu, Lugia, and Eevee. A blacked-out space can be seen next to Eevee's name, which is believed to be that of the new Pokemon, which was the case in the same type of leak that came out in 2016 just before "Pokemon Sun and Moon" were released.

This is a similar scan dropped before the reveal of the Lycanroc forms from 2016. The other scans appear unrelated, and will most likely be two Pokémon unofficially revealed for M21.



2018 release looks promising. pic.twitter.com/RzTDQ9ChNk — Paul Ryan (@PokeshopperVGC) March 12, 2018

It is a no-brainer why the first two get their own merch (Lugia will play a huge role in the film). The fact that Eevee gets one has many speculating that a new evolution of the Pokemon will be introduced in the movie, and later, in the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, will have something to do with the Flying-type creature. A second merchandise sheet, however, shows a blacked-out space for a new Pokemon next to slots for Alola Vulpix, Naganadel, Lycanroc Dusk, Pikachu, and Eevee. This fueled speculations that this new Pokemon might be Zeraora.

Pokeshopper News : New Takara Tomy figurine sheets confirms a brand new Pokémon is coming for Movie 21. Details @ https://t.co/C29wpFCshM pic.twitter.com/GAQ6O8gLdr — Pokéshopper.com (@Pokeshopper) March 15, 2018

At the moment, nothing has been confirmed yet, but it looks like fans will learn more about the upcoming "Pokemon" game for the Nintendo Switch sooner rather than later.