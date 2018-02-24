'Pokemon Sun & Moon' Free Legendaries: Get Regigigas and Heatran in March

The Pokemon Company Regigigas and Heatran are March's free legendaries for "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon" owners.

Continuing with their Year of Legendary Pokemon event, The Pokemon Company has released a new trailer detailing the next two free legendary Pokemon to arrive in March – Heatran and Regigigas.

As seen in the new video, March will see the release of the Normal-type Regigigas and the Fire/Steel-type Heatran, both of which were first introduced in Generation IV containing "Pokemon Diamond and Pearl."

Regigigas has a unique ability called Slow Start that halves his attack and speed stat for the first five turns. While initially disadvantageous, any trainer that is able to keep the battle going for a long period of time will eventually be able to unleash the Pokemon's true power.

Heatran, on the other hand, has Flash Fire. With this ability, Heatran's own fire attacks will receive a boost in damage whenever they are hit with a fire attack themselves.

Any seventh-generation "Pokemon" title, both the Ultra and non-Ultra versions, will receive download codes for either of the two. However, what legendary a player gets will depend on the version. "Sun" and "Ultra Sun" players will get Regigigas, while "Moon" and "Ultra Moon" receive Heatran.

In addition to that, the moveset and starting level of the Pokemon will also differ between Ultra and non-Ultra copies. Those that own "Ultra Moon" and "Ultra Sun" will receive a level 100 legendary, while regular "Moon" and "Sun" copies get a still respectable level 60 monster.

Unlike how it was done with Dialga and Palkia last month, players will receive a download code for March's giveaway through the Pokemon Trainer Club Newsletter in North America, while Europeans will receive their code through the Nintendo Network. Those that live in North America must make sure that they sign up for the newsletter before the first of March.

Announced last month, 2018 marks the Year of Legendary Pokemon wherein The Pokemon Company will give away legendary Pokemon every month for the latest generation of games. Last month saw the release of Dialga and Palkia, while March will have Regigigas and Heatran. A full list of other legendary Pokemon to come can be seen in their announcement video.