Praises, Put-Downs, Polls and Fact Checks: 7 Reactions to Trump's First State of the Union

Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts) U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 30, 2018.

President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, with themes centered on economic revival, tax cuts, and immigration reform.

President Trump touted efforts to help veterans, the auto industry, to combat drug abuse, and to reconsider certain details of the previous administration's nuclear arms deal with Iran.

The highly watched speech was not without controversy, as some members of Congress refused to attend while at least one representative even left during the address in protest.

Here are seven reactions to Trump's first State of the Union. They include critiques over his statements on immigration, a call to unity, and what viewers thought of the event.