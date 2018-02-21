Power Morphicon 2018 Latest News: Event to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of 'Power Rangers'

Power Morphicon Official Site This year’s Power Morphicon Convention will be held on Aug. 17-19 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

The American live-action superhero franchise "Power Rangers" is turning 25 this year, and what better way to celebrate this milestone than with a series of special events at the upcoming Power Morphicon 2018.

The biennial "Power Rangers" and tokusatsu-themed convention that began in 2007 are all set to host the upcoming celebrations in their sixth year with a Power Rangers Custom Toy contest, a Power Rangers Art Exhibit to be hosted by Qpop, and a Power Rangers-themed cosplay competition.

There will also be a Bandai Shokugan Super Mini Pla Power Rangers Megazord Model Contest, and the first ever Power Rangers Morphicon Prom, which will be hosted by "That Hashtag Show."

The "Power Rangers" franchise debuted its first entry, "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," in 1993, which also helped in launching the 1990s Fox Kids programming block. The series quickly became a pop culture phenomenon and was followed by a line of action figures and other toys produced and distributed by Bandai.

The franchise is currently airing its 25th installment titled "Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel" on Nickelodeon, and its main cast members have also been announced as special guests at the upcoming event.

Moreover, Jason David Frank, who starred as fan-favorite Tommy Oliver in various seasons from 1993 to 1997, then again in 2004, will also be dropping by to meet and greet with fans. Frank appeared in a total of 242 episodes, as well as in the 1995 feature film, "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie."

Power Morphicon 2018 is happening from Aug. 17 to 19 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

The first convention was held to answer a child's wish to meet the Power Rangers back in 2007. Since then, attendance has steadily increased at every succeeding event, thus causing the show's owner Scott Zillner to relocate to a much bigger venue each time.