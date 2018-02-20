President Donald Trump News: Criticizes Oprah Winfrey in Scathing Tweet

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One upon his return to the White House in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2017.

American talk show host and media proprietor Oprah Winfrey recently appeared in a segment of "60 Minutes," which caused the United States President Donald Trump to unleash a barrage of social media posts wherein he expressed his disapproval of Winfrey's approach on the subject of America as a country that is currently divided.

According to reports, Winfrey's segment focused on a group of 14 people who are from Grand Rapids, Michigan, wherein she asked them on their thoughts regarding the state of the country in terms of its unity, or lack thereof, after a year since Trump had been elected president. In a tirade of Tweets, the 71-year-old American president targeted multiple groups, such as CNN, the FBI, California Representative Adam Schiff, Democrats, and of course, Winfrey herself.

In President Trump's call-out Tweet directed at Winfrey, he called her a very "insecure" person, and accused her of skewing her line of questioning toward the 14 people from Grand Rapids. At the end of the Tweet, President Trump even challenged her to run for office in 2020 so that he can "defeat" her then.

During the "60 Minutes" segment, the 14 people, seven of which allegedly voted for President Trump, discussed current events, such as the president's negative opinions regarding certain countries, his stance on the #MeToo movement, as well as the changes in the tax bill. Furthermore, Oprah also asked the people if they thought that America is now more "divided" compared to how it was before president Trump occupied the White House.

As reported by CBS, the latest segment facilitated by Winfrey allowed each of these people to empathize with one another, despite the vast difference of opinion that each individual has regarding their political stance. Some of them still highly approve of President Trump's work at the Oval Office, since he was able to quickly implement the tax cuts for the benefit of the people.