President Donald Trump News: Insults Oprah Winfrey in Campaign Rally

American President Donald Trump has recently stated in public that he would be more than happy to go against media and entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey, if she decides to run two years from now.

According to reports, President Trump stated during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last Saturday, March 10, that "I would love to beat Oprah. I know her weakness." President Trump was obviously making fun at the notion of going up against Winfrey in the elections, and exuded confidence as he expressed how sure he was if they would go head-to-head in the 2020 elections.

Furthermore, President Trump reminded the public that due to his past experiences on television, he has been able to gain a significant amount of knowledge about the 64-year-old entertainment billionaire. He stated that he knows her "weakness" and insinuated that he would leverage whatever that may be to achieve victory in this hypothetical discussion.

Winfrey, on the other hand, does not share the same knack for publicly throwing shade at others. According to other reports, Winfrey was asked last Sunday, March 11, by CNN on her feelings toward the President's comments. She simply stated that she is not interested in responding to those comments, nor address the allusion regarding the "weakness" that President Trump spoke of.

Despite it being only slightly a year since President Trump was hailed the Commander in Chief of the U.S., it seems that he has his eyes set on becoming president once more. As reported by other sources, President Trump shared during the same campaign that one possible slogan come 2020 would be "Keep America Great!"

This is not the first time that President Trump has openly criticized Winfrey. Last month, Winfrey presented a special segment on "60 Minutes" wherein she discussed the current state of the country as she interviewed two groups of people — those who voted for Trump and those who did not.

President Trump criticized the segment via a tweet that he released, stating that the report was "bisased and slanted" and that Winfrey is an "insecure" person.