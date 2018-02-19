President's Day 2018 Console and Game Deals: Celebrate the Holiday with Some Great Discounts

Square Enix Get ready for the release of "Kingdom Hearts III" by playing through the older games that are on sale now.

While President's Day may not have the same classical ring to it as, say, Christmas or Thanksgiving, it is still an opportune time to spend some cash and splurge on some great deals, especially if anyone was interested in picking up a few new games or a new console altogether.

Anyone that has decided that they want to pick up Microsoft's new Xbox One S can get it plus three additional games over at Walmart. For just $229, buyers can pick up a new console along with EA's "Star Wars: Battlefront II," Rockstar's "Grand Theft Auto V," and Microsoft's own "Forza Horizon 3." This bundle will save anyone buying it about $60, just enough to pick up another game extra, should they be interested.

If perhaps they are not fans of racing games or want more hard drive space, adding an additional $120 will replace "Forza Horizon 3" with Ubisoft's recently released "Assassin's Creed: Origins" and net them an additional 500 GB of hard drive space.

For games by themselves, look no other than GameStop, which has several discounts this holiday season. Many games have huge discounts for a limited time including critically acclaimed titles like "Rise of the Tomb Raider," "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8," "Overwatch," and "NieR: Automata."

With the potential release of "Kingdom Hearts III" within the next year, it would not be a bad idea to pick up the HD collection and brush up on the game's long and confusing plot.

Sports fans can also pick up one of the best deals during this sale, as "NBA 2K18 Legend Edition" drops from $149.99 to just $59.99, nearly a 60 percent discount.

Got a Nintendo Switch during the holiday season but no games to go with it? Look no further than Best Buy as some great games like "Fire Emblem Warriors" and "Arms" get huge discounts as well.

Regardless of how the holiday is spent, there are tons of outlets out there that are offering great sales for even greater games, so keep an eye out just in case there is something out there worth buying.