Prince Harry, Meghan Markle News: Where to Watch Royal Wedding Online and On-Air

Wikimedia Commons/Mark Jones Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Preparations are underway for the big wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this weekend. However, those outside London does not have to miss out on all the royal events.

The couple will tie the knot in a ceremony that will be attended by 600 handpicked guests at the St. George's Chapel located within the grounds of the Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19. The ceremony will start at 12 noon BST (7 a.m. EDT).

Residents of London and nearby areas are expected to welcome the newlyweds during the carriage procession through Windsor after the ceremony. However, those who cannot line up in the venue would be able to watch all the events on TV or through online streaming sites.

In the UK, British network BBC released a statement to announce their plans to cover the highly anticipated event.

"In recognition of the constitutional nature of this event, the BBC has decided to offer a dispensation to watch coverage of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ('the Royal Wedding')," the network said in the statement that was posted by Express UK. "This dispensation allows communities organizing celebratory events and parties in premises such as town halls, community centers and streets across Britain, where TV is not usually watched, to screen the event live on the day of the wedding without needing to purchase a new license," it added.

BBC's coverage will be hosted by Huw Edwards together with Desert Island Discs host Kirsty Young and DJ Dermot O'Leary from BBC Radio 2. On the other hand, Chris Evans and Scarlett Moffatt will host the radio coverage of the event on BBC Radio.

The royal wedding will also be simultaneously covered on American TV. According to Quartzy, ABC will start its five-hour coverage of the event on "Good Morning America" starting at 5 a.m. EDT. CBS will start its coverage an hour earlier at 4 a.m., and a two-hour special titled "Royal Romance: The Marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle" will be aired at 8 p.m. EDT.

Fox News will also begin its live coverage of the wedding as it happens in front of the St. George's Chapel at 6 a.m. EDT, while Fox & Friends Weekend will start the live coverage from Windsor starting at 5 a.m. EDT. E! will conduct its live coverage of the event from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. EDT.

Entertainment Tonight will also cover the event as it happens with live stream broadcast that will be participated by Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl.

Those who will not be able to have any TV access during those times can watch the royal matrimony of Prince Harry and the former "Suits" star online. Some of the media outfits that will offer this option include ABCNews.com, which will start its five-hour coverage at 5 a.m. EDT. Viewers can also catch the event through GoodMorningAmerica.com.

BBC America is also reportedly streaming the event on its website, while both Britbox and ITV subscribers will be able to catch the live stream at 10:30 a.m. BST. CBSN Live and CBS News' social media accounts will also stream the wedding from 4 a.m. EDT.

The soon-to-be newlyweds are rumored to be given the titled Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their wedding day.