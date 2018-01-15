Prince Harry Meghan Markle Wedding Updates: Royal Couple Hand-on In Planning a 'Fairytail Wedding'

Reuters/Eddie Keogh Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly hands-on for their wedding preparations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly have a fairytale wedding, sources claimed.

The newly engaged royal couple is reportedly planning have a white and classic ceremony to mark their union. According to a source, the bride-to-be is very much involved in the wedding planning and aims to incorporate several "quirky" elements in the wedding.

The source reportedly told Daily Mail that the 36-year-old American actress is planning to have a grand wedding with the British prince. "Miss Markle has described it as reflecting a fairytale wedding, which, of course, is really what it is," the source reportedly said.

It is also mentioned that the members of the staff who are helping Markle in their wedding planning were amazed at the happiness of the couple for their upcoming wedding. They were also surprised to see Prince Harry very happy. "They are having huge fun planning this. No one has ever seen Prince Harry quite like it," the source also stated.

The source also mentioned that it would not be a surprise if the food served in the reception will feature the bride-to-be's Los Angeles heritage combined with the "best of British" theme inspired from the groom-to-be's father Prince Charles, who is keen on eating dishes made from organic, homegrown produce.

Another insider also mentioned that the highly-anticipated wedding will be different from the past weddings of the British royal family. "They want it to be fun and reflective of themselves as a couple and of their family and friends that will be there," the source also stated. "It will still very much be a royal wedding – just not a traditional one."

But before the royal couple ties the knot on May 19, Deadline revealed that Lifetime network is planning to produce a new film titled "Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story" that will center on their relationship. It will reportedly start from the moment that they were set-up by their common friends until the world started to know their affair.

No words yet regarding the casting for the planned Lifetime movie at the moment.