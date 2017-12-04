Prince William Hand-Delivers Letter to Santa from Prince George; What Does He Want for Christmas?

Prince William hand-delivered a letter to Santa from Prince George during his short official visit to Helsinki, Finland last Thursday. The 35-year-old royal found jolly old St. Nicholas at a festive market and a photograph showed the old man holding up Prince George's Christmas list.

REUTERS/Richard Pohle Four-year-old Prince George wrote a letter to Santa Claus that his dad Prince William gave to Father Christmas.

The letter only contained one item that Prince George wrote down. The 4-year-old royal specifically asked for a police toy car for Christmas.

The young prince also encircled the word "nice" in his letter to Santa. Prince William attested to Father Christmas that Prince George has been a good boy this year.

"I've seen you and I had to give you this letter," Prince William told Santa with amusement. "He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably ok."

The second-in-line to the throne was in Helsinki to observe Finland's 100th year of independence from Russia. He graced the reception that Britain's ambassador to Finland Sarah Price hosted aside from meeting Santa and young kids who held British flags in the market.

"The United Kingdom and Finland proudly share the same values as open and democratic societies," Prince William stated. "We share the same determination to champion those values and promote inclusion and prosperity."

Meanwhile, there was no mention of 2-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte's letter to Santa perhaps because she still can't write. The princess is reportedly interested in tennis and she's taking lessons at the Hurlingham Club in London.

Observers said that the young princess is a natural on the tennis court despite barely aging 3 years old. Members of the posh and exclusive club, however, said they're inconvenienced by the security whenever the princess is around. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are not members of the club but they have the privilege to use the facilities because of their status as royals.