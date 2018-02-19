'Prison Break' Season 6 Premiere Date Spoilers: When Will The Series Return?

Facebook/PrisonBreak Promo image for 'Prison Break'

After Fox confirmed that the limited revival run of "Prison Break" will continue for its sixth season, fans of the serial action thriller are looking forward for the show's next release date.

Talks about the next installment for "Prison Break" were revealed during the Television Critics Association's winter press tour back in January, Fox's network president Michael Thorn first confirmed the news.

"We are developing a new iteration of Prison Break," Thorn stated as reported by TVLine. "It's in very early stages of development, but we're really excited about it."

Other details about season 6 remain under wraps, but the network's chairman and CEO Gary Newman also mentioned in the press tour that series creator Paul Scheuring presented them with a concept for the next season. "He came in and pitched it. But it's super early. We haven't seen any written materials yet," Newman said.

The network head also teased that the sixth season of "Prison Break" may not be comprised of an entirely new cast roster.

It could mean that lead star Wentworth Miller will reprise his role as Michael Scofield in the series. In an interview with Digital Spy at the San Diego Comic-Con in July 2016, the actor said that his doors will always be open for the series as long as he feels that the story is worth telling.

His co-star Dominic Purcell is also expected to return to the show as Scofield's brother Lincoln Burrows, but actress Sarah Wayne Callies hinted that she may not be as eager to reprise her role as Scofield's wife Sara Tancredi. "This was pitched as, 'We're gonna do 9 episodes, drop the mike and walk away' and I'm fine with that," Callies stated.

On the other hand, other original cast members are also mum about their participation in the upcoming show.

Fox has yet to reveal more details about "Prison Break" season 6 in the coming days.