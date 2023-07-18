Pro-life company invites consumers to save lives by drinking coffee

A pro-life company is using coffee sales to ensure pregnancy centers can continue serving women in crisis, donating more than $130,000 to support the free resources these centers offer.

Seven Weeks Coffee has donated over $100,000 to pregnancy resource centers since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade last summer and over $130,000 since the company's founding in 2021, with expectations of reaching $150,000 by the end of the month.

The brand is named after the point in a woman's pregnancy when the unborn baby is the size of a coffee bean and the heartbeat is detectable. The founder of Seven Weeks Coffee, Anton Krecic, decided to focus on supporting pregnancy centers after what he described as an "inspirational" visit to one in the summer of 2019.

In an interview with The Christian Post, the business owner emphasized that pregnancy centers are the "hands and feet of the pro-life movement," adding that supporting these organizations is a "worthy cause."

Krecic said that his 2019 visit to the Cleveland Pregnancy Center left an impression on his heart, and later, when he came up with the idea for Seven Weeks Coffee, he knew that he wanted the brand to focus on pregnancy centers.

While Krecic was moved by the center's "life-saving work," he noticed that these organizations are often understaffed and underfunded. He reasoned that if pregnancy centers perform such "amazing work," it only made sense to help provide funding.

Krecic said that every time a consumer buys a bag of coffee, 10% of the sale goes directly to a pregnancy center.

"So that's how we've been able to raise all that money, giving consumers the ability to really know exactly how much we're giving back and have each purchase count and have an impact," he said.

On its website, Seven Weeks Coffee invites pregnancy centers to partner with them by signing up for its affiliate program. According to Krecic, over 500 centers are part of the coffee company's affiliate program.

Krecic and his wife build relationships with pregnancy centers and ensure the organizations are aware of the company by attending various pro-life conferences, including the Care Net National Conference and the Heartbeat International Conference. While attending these events, Seven Weeks Coffee meets with pregnancy help organizations nationwide, providing coffee while telling the centers about the company's mission.

While the business does not have a full-time staff, Seven Weeks Coffee operates through a handful of part-time workers who fulfill various roles. The coffee is curated by a roaster who supplies them with the merchandise.

Seven Weeks Coffee started working with its first roaster in November 2021, but the business started working with a new one in July 2022.

Krecic could not reveal the names of either roaster due to a non-disclosure agreement, but he affirmed that both were "world-class." Even if the roasters' mission is not "inherently" pro-life, Krecic said they believe in the coffee company's mission.

Speaking on the current status of the pro-life movement, Krecic believes that pregnancy centers need more support than ever before now that Roe is overturned, citing attacks against them from activists and politicians.

Following the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision in May 2022 and Roe's reversal in June 2022, activists firebombed and vandalized multiple pregnancy centers throughout the country. In addition, politicians such as U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have repeatedly accused pregnancy centers of using "deceptive tactics," calling for them to be shut down.

Krecic noted that many pregnancy centers are also seeing an increased demand for their free services, and they need help if they're to continue supporting women in crisis.

"So that's why we're directing our support to them," Krecic said. "We also think that what they're doing is life-saving work. We cannot think of a more worthy organization to support than pregnancy care centers."

"It's a complete lie to say that they are harming women," he continued. "They are helping women in crisis, providing resources, and coming alongside women to protect the mother and the child."

According to a 2020 report released by the national pro-life lobbying group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and its research arm, the Charlotte Lozier Institute, 2,700 pregnancy centers nationwide provided almost 2 million people with free resources at an estimated value of nearly $270 million in 2019.