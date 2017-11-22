'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott Buys Windsor Square Home

YouTube/The Scott Brothers Featured in the screenshot are Drew Scott and Linda Phan.

The wedding of Drew Scott and Linda Phan may not have a definite date just yet, but the two will certainly have a home they can call their own.

The co-star of "Property Brothers," together with his fiancé, shelled out $2.3 million earlier this year for a house located in Windsor Square in Los Angeles, California. According to Curbed Los Angeles, the house is a fixer-upper that was originally built way back in 1921.

The property measures nearly 3,500 square feet and features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Furthermore, it also comes with elegant interiors such as crown moldings, hardwood flooring, breakfast and dining rooms, a butler's pantry, and a vintage Batchelder tile fireplace. In addition, it also comes with an extra space on the third floor, totaling 967 square feet.

Meanwhile, the lot is located far from the street and measures 10,000 square feet. It also comes with a grassy backyard that is full of vegetation.

Variety reported that Bruce Walker, the property's listing agent from Rodeo Realty, confirmed that the house will be featured in the upcoming spin-off series, "Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House." "The area has an East Coast vibe," shared Walker, saying that the Windsor neighborhood competes with the homes in Beverly Hills and the classic '60s and '70s houses in the Hollywood Hills area.

The Realtor also reported that the old house only had two owners prior to Scott and Phan. In addition, a local legend says that the home traces its roots to the Ven de Kamp bakery family, who reportedly lived in the house for several decades.

Last week, Scott shared in an interview with Fox News some new details concerning his wedding preparations. "I'm going to wear a kilt to my wedding," the 39-year-old realtor said. "When you're Scottish, [that's] not unusual. A kilt is your tuxedo so she loves that and she's Chinese so for us, we're going to do a sort of fusion of her heritage and my heritage," he explained.