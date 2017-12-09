Qualcomm Finally Unveils Snapdragon 845

REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo - RTX36BGA FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego, California, U.S. April 18, 2017.

Qualcomm has finally unveiled its highly anticipated next-generation mobile platform, the Snapdragon 845.

The Snapdragon 845 is Qualcomm's next-generation platform following the Snapdragon 835, the processing chip featured on premium mobile devices.

Based on details provided by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 845 promises a major upgrade in the CPU aspect with the help of an 8-core Kryo 385 with a clock speed of up to 2.8 gigahertz. In comparison, the Snapdragon 835 was clocked at 2.45 GHz. Also, using the X20 LTE modem, Snapdragon 845's peak download and upload speeds are at 1.2 Gbps and 150 Mbps, respectively.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm also promised that the Snapdragon 845 was built to bring an improved graphics performance that was 30 percent better compared to previous ones through the Adreno 630 Visual Processing Subsystem. Ubergizmo suggested that this could be Qualcomm's way of catering to future premium smartphones' 3D image-related features.

Another highlighted feature of the Snapdragon 845 is its new Secure Processing Unit. According to Qualcomm, the Secure Processing Unit is "engineered to help protect personal data with vault-like security" focused on securing biometrics data. With that, this feature can be likened to Apple A11 Bionic chip's Secure Enclave where all information related to Face ID are stored instead of sending them to a remote cloud service.

With the rise of artificial intelligence technology on mobile devices, Qualcomm has also included a 3rd Generation Hexagon 685 DSP system in the Snapdragon 845, which, according to the chipmaker, "supports sophisticated, on-device AI processing, delivering richer camera, voice, XR and gaming experiences."

Snapdragon 845 was built to support up to 16 megapixels in a dual camera system and up to 32 MP for a single camera. Qualcomm also brought its Quick Charge 4+ technology to the new mobile platform. It promises to recharge phone batteries up to 50 percent of its full capacity in just 15 minutes. The new mobile chip was also designed to support Ultra High-Definition and 4K resolution.

The announcement of the Snapdragon 845 and its specifications has given people an idea of what to expect from upcoming premium smartphones next year, which possibly includes the Samsung Galaxy S9 series.