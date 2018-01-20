'Quantico' Season 3 News: Vandit Bhatt Joins Cast as New Black Ops Member

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promotional image for 'Quantico'

"Quantico" is adding another name to its cast for the upcoming third season.

According to Deadline, Vandit Bhatt has been tapped to portray the recurring role of Jagdeep "Deep" Patel. Not much else is known about Bhatt's character, except that he is a member of the new elite black ops team.

However, Bhatt is not the only new face joining season 3 of the ABC drama thriller. As previously reported, Amber Skye Noyes and musician Alan Powell will be appearing in the new season. Noyes, who is known for TV shows like "The Deuce" and "Beauty and the Beast," will be playing Celine Fox, a new black ops recruit. Powell, on the other hand, will be playing a covert agent named Mike McQuigg, who is undercover in a white supremacist militia with ties to a bioweapon attack.

Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin, on the other hand, will be portraying Jocelyn Turner, a deaf ex-FBI agent who gets pulled back into action. Finally, Russell Tovey, who played Harry Doyle in the second season, will be reprising his role as a series regular.

They join cast members Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy, and Blaire Underwood, as well as series star Priyanka Chopra, who has been sharing many photos with her co-stars on Instagram. A few days ago, Chopra posted a cast photo in New York. Not long after that, the Indian actress posed with a fake dead body on set.

For its season 3 premiere, "Quantico" will be taking viewers to Italy. Chopra herself is involved with the shoot in the European country. The storyline is also said to feature a vicious and frightening villain.

Earlier this month, ABC announced that the third season of "Quantico" would be taking over the timeslot previously held by "Scandal" when it premieres in April.

"Quantico" season 3 will premiere on Thursday, April 26, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.