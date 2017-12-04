'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Alex to Befriend an Ex-Fed with an Issue?

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promotional photo for "Quantico."

An ex-FBI agent with a horrid past will cause waves in the life of Alex (Priyanka Chopra) in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

Fans of the ABC series will be introduced to a couple of new characters in the next installment. As previously reported, there would be major changes in the cast after two main actors took their exit. Yasmine Al Massri, who played twins Nimah and Raina, departed the show after two seasons. Pearl Thusi, who played Dayana Mampasi, left after joining the series last year.

In season 3, viewers will be acquainted with Mike McQuigg (to be played by Alan Powell), a veteran undercover agent who specializes in fighting bio-terrorism. He will first be shown heading a clandestine operation against a white supremacist organization. Then, there is Jocelyn Turner (to be played by Marlee Matlin). She is formerly part of the FBI but was forced to lie low because of an incident that rendered her handicap.

Turner is said to be at the top of her career as an undercover agent when an accident made her deaf. While on a mission, a bomb detonated near her. Turner will reportedly be brought to the field again as part of a special unit. It still remains to be seen what kind of assignments she will take, given her condition. As to how she will become acquainted with Alex, it is either they will be each other's greatest enemy, or they will become friends.

Alex is currently on the run with boyfriend Ryan (Jake McLaughlin). The US government is blaming them for the death of President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris). The two had to leave the country to avoid capture. The new installment will see Alex and Ryan as fugitives who are being hunted by the world police.

"Quantico" season 3 is expected to premiere in 2018.