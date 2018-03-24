'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Alex's Problematic Mother to Return

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promotional image for 'Quantico'

Alex (Priyanka Chopra) is set to reunite with her mother, Sita (Anna Khaja), in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

Khaja basically confirmed her return in the ABC series when she responded to a Twitter news that she was spotted filming with Chopra. In an official post later, the actress wrote that she had a blast working with her Indian co-worker. Khaja also said that she would miss the rest of the cast and crew.

In the set photos released, her character and Chopra's Alex are shown leaving a house. Both are wearing thick coats. Sita's expression seems to suggest that she is not happy seeing her daughter again.

The last time Alex's mom appeared in the show was in the first season. Viewers got the idea that their relationship was complicated. When Alex was accused as a suspect in the Grand Central bombing, Sita came out and urged her daughter to surrender.

In a statement released to the media, she asked Alex to stop running and turn herself in to the FBI.

Sita also mentioned that there were horrors in Alex's past that might have triggered her meltdown. She revealed to Liam (Josh Hopkins) that after her husband died, Alex left the U.S. and went to India, Pakistan and Iran.

While it still remains a mystery how mother and daughter will reunite, speculations are rife that Alex must have come to see Sita while she is on the run from the U.S. government.

Just like in season 1, Alex is being hunted by the police following the murder of President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris). She sacrificed her safety and career by taking the fall for the rest of her CIA colleagues. Alex was last seen leaving the country with her boyfriend, Ryan (Jake McLaughlin). Spoilers reveal that they will go to Italy and stay there for good. They will change their minds, though, when an emergency concerning Shelby (Johanna Braddy) urges them to return to the U.S.

It appears that Shelby has been abducted by a notorious international arms dealer by the name of The Widow.

Alex and Ryan will meet up with Owen (Blair Underwood) and Harry (Russell Tovey), who has returned from the Great Britain after a long hiatus. Owen will also introduce them to an old friend, ex-FBI agent Jocelyn Turner (Marlee Matlin). She knows a lot about The Widow and is eager to work with them.

Turner's history with the Bureau is painful. She was set aside when an accident at work rendered her deaf. She was working a case when an explosion took place near her.

Meanwhile, recent reports indicate that Chopra and her co-stars are currently in Ireland to wrap up production. She informed her followers on Instagram that she would be spending several days in Europe to shoot scenes for the finale of season 3.

Fans can only hope that the storyline will end happily this time.

"Quantico" season 3 will air on Thursday, April 26, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.