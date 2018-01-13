'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: The Collaborators to Strike Again

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promo image for ABC's 'Quantico'

The shady organization that supported President Roarke's (Dennis Boutsikaris) despotic plans will rise again in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

In the last finale, viewers saw the Collaborators on the move again. Shortly after Roarke's suicide, these powerful individuals were shown looking for new recruits to continue what they started. It was this group that hyped the deceased president to make radical changes in the constitution. With the members' help, Roarke pushed towards the increase of border security and the implementation of a Muslim registry. They also supported his plan to hold a Constitutional Convention. In May, showrunner Josh spoke about how they geared the storyline towards the Collaborators' rise to power and the possibility of changing the constitution in real life.

"One of our co-executive producers, Jordan Nardino, pitched it when we were breaking episode 14 [ahead of the November presidential election]. We always knew this season was going to lead toward something with the collaborators, but we didn't know exactly what until we figured that out midseason. It's not totally outside of the realm of possibility, and it was something that will never happen. The week after the writers' room ended on the season, there was an article about how a Constitutional Convention could happen under the Trump administration. It's scary," Safran explained.

Meanwhile, fans of the series will only need to wait three more months to see Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and her friends back on their television screens. ABC has recently announced that the new installment will be airing this April. The series will take over "Scandal's" schedule. According to reports, the show will be airing its series finale on April 19, a week before "Quantico" airs. Chopra has been updating her fans through social media about the progress the series has made. Recently, she posted that she was on her way to New York to shoot new scenes.

"Quantico" season 3 will air on Thursday, April 26 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.