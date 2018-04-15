'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: What Went Wrong Between Alex and Ryan?

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promo image for 'Quantico' Season 3

Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and Ryan's (Jake McLaughlin) reasons for separating will be explained in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

As spoilers for the new installment reveal, the "Rylex" couple are no longer together. Alex is actually living with an Italian man for the three years since she left the U.S. She is working at a vineyard with her new guy and his daughter, far-removed from her life as a CIA agent.

This revelation surprised many of the fans of the ABC series. Before the previous season ended, Alex and Ryan were in best of terms. He chose to leave the country with her when she was accused of killing the then President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris). New showrunner Michael Seitzman explained to TV Guide that most of the blank spaces would be filled out as the storyline progresses.

"We start with Alex three years later, living in Italy. She's not with Ryan. We don't know where Ryan is at this point. We find Alex living with somebody else — a man named Andrea — in the small town of Montepulciano, Italy... As the episode progresses, we start to learn what happened. As the season progresses, we learn how she ended up in Italy, and we learn what has happened to Ryan, why she's not with Ryan at the moment. We learn what draws her back in and what she's coming back in to do," the EP teased.

When Alex eventually returns to the U.S., it will be because of her ex-boyfriend. The synopsis for the episode titled "The Conscience Code" reveal that Ryan will be reaching out to her to help a friend in need.

Shelby (Johanna Braddy) has been abducted by a notorious arms dealer called The Widow (Jayne Houdyshell). The only person who can save her is Alex. The criminal will reportedly want something from the ex-CIA agent. In exchange, she has agreed to free Shelby from captivity.

In the promo photos, Alex is shown reunited with Owen (Blair Underwood) and Harry (Russell Tovey). Owen's old friend, ex-FBI agent Jocelyn Turner (Marlee Matlin), is also present. Turner will be recommended to join the group since she and the Widow have a history together.

Harry is back in the U.S. to help, but he has other motives for coming. According to Seitzman, the Brit is now working in a private company. His bosses have encountered the Widow before and have valuable information about her modus.

Alex and the squad will use this intel to take down the criminal and save Shelby. The promo photos show, though, that it will not be long until the blonde agent is freed. Shelby is seen smiling at her friends during an intimate gathering.

"Harry is working as a private security consultant to a wealthy South African industrialist, two brothers, who are somewhat shady," the EP revealed. "Our team pulls him in to a major problem in the first episode of the season because he has special knowledge and special access due to his clients that could help them," he added.

"Quantico" season 3 will start airing on Thursday, April 26, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.