Quentin Tarantino 'Star Trek' Film News: John Cho Wants to Return as Sulu

John Cho expressed that he'd like to reprise his role as Sulu in Quentin Tarantino's "Star Trek" movie. The latter confirmed last December that he's developing a new installment in the franchise.

REUTERS/Mike Blake Actors Chris Pine (L), John Cho (C) and Karl Urban arrive for the world premiere of "Star Trek Beyond" at Comic-Con in San Diego, California U.S., July 20, 2016.

Speaking on "Larry King Now," the actor revealed that he's aware there's been the talk of developing another "Star Trek" movie with the famous writer, director and producer. As far as he knows, however, the studio hasn't set anything official but he'd like to become part of the movie if given the chance.

"I think he's brilliant," Cho said. "I would like to do some Quentin Tarantino dialogue as Sulu."

Cho further said that he and his brother grew up on "Star Trek." The actor first played Sulu in the 2009 "Star Trek" reboot with director J.J. Abrams, and then again in 2013 for "Star Trek: Into Darkness." He continued to play the role in the 2016 "Star Trek: Beyond" film with director Justin Lin.

Working with Tarantino, however, would be a "unique acting opportunity," according to Cho. Famed for his distinct brand of storytelling, fans are actually growing curious about Tarantino's take.

Tarantino took interest in doing a "Star Trek" movie since he's a big fan of the original TV shows. He won't, however, be writing nor directing his version of "Star Trek" as he only signed on as a producer with J.J. Abrams.

The team recently announced that Mark L. Smith ("The Revenant") will pen the screenplay of the new movie under Paramount. Fans expect that this version will have an R-rating as with most projects under Tarantino.

Meanwhile, Patrick Stewart also expressed his interest in joining Tarantino's "Star Trek." The actor played Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the show "Star Trek: The Next Generation" from 1987 to 1994.

"I admire his work so much, and to be in a Tarantino film would give me so much satisfaction," Stewart said. "So, if he is going to direct something to do with Star Trek and there was the possibility of dear old Jean-Luc showing up again and doing that for Mr. Tarantino, I would embrace it."

Paramount has not yet set the release date for Tarantino's "Star Trek." Casting and production announcements will likely come out in the months ahead.