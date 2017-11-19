'Rampage' News, Release Date: New Trailer Shows Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Back in Action

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Dwayne Johnson poses at the premiere of "San Andreas" in Hollywood.

A new trailer for "Rampage" has just been released, featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his "San Andreas" director Brad Peyton. The upcoming action flick is based on the classic video game of the same name that was released in the 1980's.

The trailer teases yet another action-packed film by Johnson, who previously appeared as the legendary Mitch Buchannon in this year's "Baywatch" movie. In the upcoming film, he will play zoologist Davis Okoye, a man from Chicago who has to save the world from utter destruction.

His best friend, a giant gorilla named George, understands sign language and mysteriously starts growing when a 30-foot wolf and a massive crocodile arrive to wreak havoc into the city. George starts to transform into a raging creature who seeks to destroy and invade the world. The trailer also shows that just like in his 2015 film "San Andreas," Johnson is also rocking a helicopter in "Rampage."

The original "Rampage" game, which rose to popularity in 1986, was about gigantic, 1,000-pound gorilla, wolf, and crocodile who sought to destroy the world and overthrow the military. While the game saw the monstrous creatures start out human before reverting back, the trailer for the film suggests that the animals will simply mutate into wild giant creatures, and Johnson is nothing but a nice guy who witnesses the transformation of his beloved gorilla, whom he saved at birth.

Produced by Beau Flynn, John Rickard, Peyton, and Hiram Garcia, the upcoming film was written by Ryan Engle, Carlton Cuse, Ryan J. Condal, and Adam Sztykiel. It will feature in its cast Johnson, Peyton, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, and "The Walking Dead" star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The action flick is set to hit theaters on April 13, 2018 in the U.K. and April 20, 2018 in the U.S.