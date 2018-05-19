Ranking the Top Free Agents the Los Angeles Lakers Can Sign This Summer

The Lakers have enough cap space to offer big deals to at least two marquee free agents

It's been a tough few years for the Los Angeles Lakers.

After winning the NBA championship in 2010, the Lakers made the playoffs for three more years, but things have only gone downhill since then.

The Lakers missed the postseason for the fifth consecutive time this year, and while they did win significantly more games this year than they did during the 2016–17 campaign, this current iteration of the team is still far from being the type of title contender that fans have gotten used to cheering for.

The members of the Lakers' front office are seeking to finally change that this summer.

Per Hoops Hype, the Lakers have plenty of cap room and they are now in a position to make some big splashes this offseason and the good news for them is that there are some tantalizing talents on the market.

Listed below are five free agents the Lakers could target as they look to get back to their winning ways.

5. Jabari Parker

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Jabari Parker with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2014

When Jabari Parker was taken second overall in the 2014 NBA draft, there were high expectations immediately foisted upon him. Analysts expected him to turn into a natural scorer in the league, someone who could be an heir apparent to Carmelo Anthony.

Unfortunately for Parker and the team that drafted him, the Milwaukee Bucks, his young NBA career has been defined more by injuries as opposed to his contributions on the court.

Still, the 23-year-old remains an intriguing talent, and if the Lakers whiff on their big targets this summer, they can look to add to their young core by bringing in Parker.

4. Aaron Gordon

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison The Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon goes up for a shot against the Washington Wizards during a 2014 game

At this point in his career, Aaron Gordon is probably best known for his high-flying antics, but this past season, he showed that he can do more than just dunk in spectacular ways.

Per Basketball Reference, Gordon put up a career year with the Orlando Magic during the 2017–18 season, as he significantly upped his scoring, rebounding and passing. Gordon also displayed an improved shooting stroke this season, and while he's still not an elite marksman from deep, he has at least shown that he is not someone defenses can just ignore when he's standing beyond the arc.

By trotting out a starting frontline made up of Gordon, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers could overwhelm their opponents with sheer athleticism.

3. DeMarcus Cousins

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison DeMarcus Cousins getting ready to shoot a free throw

It's unfortunate that one of DeMarcus Cousins' best seasons as a pro was cut short by a devastating injury. It's doubly devastating that there are legitimate questions about whether or not he will ever be able to recapture his pre-injury form.

Signing Cousins will be a risk for any team, but the Lakers also have a lot to gain from such a move.

Surround Cousins with an unselfish point guard like Lonzo Ball and dynamic wing players such as Ingram and Kuzma who can double as creators, and the 27-year-old could suddenly turn into an unstoppable force on the court again.

2. Paul George

Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost Paul George defending LeBron James

The Lakers and Paul George have been linked to one another for so long that it almost seems like the two sides coming together this summer is inevitable.

George has not been shy about his desire to play for his hometown team, and while the Lakers have not said much about potentially signing the versatile forward, it's widely believed that they will be more than happy to add him to the team.

With George on the team, the Lakers could quickly transform into a dark horse candidate to crash the Western Conference playoffs.

1. LeBron James

Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost LeBron James watches his shot during a game against the Brooklyn Nets earlier this year

Adding George can turn the Lakers into a playoff hopeful, signing James can turn them into title contenders.

James' upcoming foray into free agency is expected to be one of the big stories of this summer, and thus far, he has not offered any clues regarding what he is planning to do next.

With James known to be interested in expanding his reach within the entertainment industry, it's easy to see why many fans and analysts are hinting that he could take his talents to Hollywood next.

James has only played for Eastern Conference teams throughout his career, but he could shake things up out west in a big way if he joins the Lakers.