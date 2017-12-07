Razer Phone vs iPhone X Comparison: Which Device Is Packed With Better Specifications?

Facebook/razer Razer unveiled its first gaming smartphone in 2017.

The Razer Phone and the iPhone X were some of the premium devices released in 2017. With the holiday shopping season coming up, it would help to learn which of these two smartphones stand out in terms of specifications.

The Razer Phone was released a bit later than the iPhone X and other smartphone flagships this year, but the mobile device from the gaming-focused brand generally has the technical specifications to compete with its premium counterparts.

One of the key features of the Razer Phone is, without a doubt, its display. While it does not sport the trendy edgeless screen, the device notably has a powerful display with 120-hertz refresh rate -- almost the same caliber as top-of-the-line monitors in the market. It is also important to note that the 120 Hz specs is the kind of over-the-top feature one would expect from a gamer-oriented smartphone.

However, Apple's iPhone X has its own interesting display features. The company has made its screen Dolby Vision and HDR 10 compliant and has also applied its own technologies such as the TrueTone Display and 3D Touch Display.

But despite having more screen-to-body ratio, the iPhone X display resolution is 1,125 x 2,436 pixels compared to Razer Phone's 1,440 x 2,560 pixels.

As for their processing power, the Razer Phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, which is the same chip found on other top-of-the-line devices like Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Note 8. Meanwhile, the iPhone X houses the newly-launched A11 Bionic chip. These are paired with 8 GB and 3 GB random access memory, respectively.

However, reports maintained that the much smaller RAM on the iPhone X does not necessarily mean less power. Digital Trends noted that various benchmark tests have shown the Snapdragon 835 repeatedly beaten by Apple's A11 Bionic.

Another very noticeable difference between the two devices involves their battery power. The Razer Phone definitely leads in this aspect with a 4,000-milliampere hour battery compared to iPhone X's 2,716 mAh.

All in all, coming from a gaming-focused company, the Razer Phone can be easily perceived as the right smartphone for gamers, which means it has a different target market compared to the iPhone X.

The Razer Phone costs $700 while the iPhone X's price starts at $999.