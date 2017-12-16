The eighth season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" (RHOBH) begins its run on Bravo on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 9:00 p.m. EST. The wait seems longer for fans eager to watch the new episodes, so Bravo releases a few clips to fill the anticipation.

As can be expected, there's a bit of tension between the housewives this season. Bravo teased a clip that shows Lisa Rinna looking exasperated. A second clip shows the housewives taking desperate measures for a desperate situation. Another clip also reveals a glimpse of the drama that happened with the ladies during a night out.

Apart from Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi return to wreak havoc in this installment. A new face also joins the women for season 8.

Wellness coach Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, who's the daughter of music legend John Cougar Mellencamp, told People that she wasn't intimidated to bond with the ladies who knew each other longer. She especially cited Richards as the housewife she had fun with the most.

"I'm straightforward and I tell it like it is," Mellencamp Arroyave said of her reason in joining "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8. "And I love learning about everybody from different cultures, different lifestyles, whatever it is."

Meanwhile, one pressing issue from season 7 needs some clarity before the new season begins. People approached Girardi to ask if she and Kemsley already made up. Viewers might recall that Girardi accidentally flashed Kemsley's husband and Kemsley retaliated by talking and criticizing Giraldi behind her back.

Girardi said that this issue has certainly been put to rest in "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8. The new season will show how the two ladies are getting along after what happened.

The housewife also hinted that some friendships, not just hers and Kemsley, will see a shift this season. Catch RHOBH season 8's premiere on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 9:00 p.m. EST on Bravo.